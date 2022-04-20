Nepal earthquake: Facebook rolls out 'donation button' for quake victims

Washington: After the disastrous earthquake wrecked Nepal, relief aids and donations are pouring in from everywhere. Tech companies are also doing their bit to help Nepal in this time of crisis. Facebook rolled out a donation button Monday for contributions to victims of the massive earthquake in Nepal, and offered to match up to $2 million. In a blog post, Facebook said, "People are coming together to support those affected by the earthquake that struck Nepal and impacted the populations of Nepal, India and Bangladesh". Facebook said that as of Monday, users will see a message at the top of their News Feed with an option to donate to International Medical Corps, which has been operating relief units in the region. Earlier, Facebook also had activated its "Safety Check," a system which allows people in the disaster zone to notify friends and family if they are safe. "During times of crisis, we have seen people turn to Facebook to learn about what`s happening, share their experiences and support one another."