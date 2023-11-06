    Menu
    Environment

    Nepal earthquake death toll revised to 153

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    November6/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Representative Image (Credit AP)

    Kathmandu: Nepal on Monday revised the death toll from the 6.4 earthquake magnitude that hit western parts of the country to 153 from 157, citing duplication of some names. Earlier, 105 deaths were reported in Jajarkot, the epicentre of the earthquake, and 52 deaths in Rukum West district.
    Now the District Administration Office in Jajarkot has revised the death toll in the district to 101.

    There was no change in the death toll in Rukum West district.
    According to Harishchandra Sharma, information officer of the DAO, Jajarkot, the death toll has been revised to 101 as there were duplication in names of those killed in Friday night's tragedy.

    Categories :EnvironmentTags :Natural Disasters Earthquake News Disaster Reporting Nepali Districts Emergency Management Death Toll Update Data Accuracy
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in