Nepal Citizens Producing Indian Aadhar Cards A 'Potential Security Risk', Says Tanakpur SDM

Tanakpur / Champawat: Long queues of Nepal citizens on Wednesday were seen queuing up to enter India at the Banbasa border between the two countries.

Subdivisional magistrate (SDM) of Tanakpur, Himanshu Kafaltia, on Wednesday said that a lot of Nepali citizens vising India through the Banbasa border were producing Indian Aadhar cards which could potentially result in a "security risk".

The SDM said, "Issue regarding security risk has come into fore as most of Nepalis show Aadhar cards. I've raised this issue before higher authorities". All the border points along the India Nepal border have been shut since March 25 when the lockdown was first announced.

Speaking to ANI, he said: "During checking, we ask people to produce any identification document to prove that they are working in India, like an identification card issued by a contractor or anything else. It has come to the fore that a lot of people are showing Aadhar cards. Since an Aadhar card is residential proof, we accept it. Meanwhile, the issue regarding security risk has come up. I have raised this issue before higher authorities."

The International Suspension Bridge in Dharchula was last open for nine hours on November 18. Acting on the request of the Nepal Government, Dharchula SDM on Wednesday issued an order to open the India-Nepal International suspension bridge to allow the movement of migrant citizens.

According to the new advisory, the Indo-Nepal International Suspension Bridge at Dharchula was opened two days a week, Saturday and Wednesday.

Earlier, the bridge was reopened on October 22 for three days to facilitate the Nepali citizens who had served the Indian Army and other Indian organizations and wanted to cross over to collect their pensions. Last month, 23 citizens of Nepal had been found Covid-19 positive in the last four days by India's health team at Banbasa, said a health official. —ANI