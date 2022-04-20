Nepal Border On High Alert

Siddharthnagar: Ahead of the Independence Day, security has been tightened and an high alert sounded at the 550 kilometer international border with Nepal.

Following the alert, the Sashastra Seema Bal has increased vigilance at the 550 kilometer international border with Nepal lying close to Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balramour, Siddharthnagar, Mahrajganj districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Official sources on Wednesday here said individuals on both sides of the international border are being closely scrutinised while the jawans of the security force have been deployed on the all the roads, rivers and drains leading to the international border. CCTV cameras have been put up to inspect the international border while sniffer dogs are also being used for the same. In this matter, the police and other security agencies deployed at the international border have also been asked to remain vigilant, the sources said. UNI