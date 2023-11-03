Nepal and Oman qualify for upcoming 2024 Men's T20 World Cup

Kathmandu [Nepal]: Nepal and Oman booked their spot at the upcoming 2024 Men's T20 World Cup after they won their respective semi-finals at the Asia region qualifiers. Oman won against Bahrain by ten wickets, while Nepal clinched a victory over UAE by eight wickets on Friday.

Aqib Ilyas led Oman's bowling attack after he scalped four wickets in the game which helped Oman to restrict Bahrain to 106 runs for 9 in the first inning.

In the second inning, Oman's openers Kashyap Prajapati and Pratik Athavale displayed a stellar partnership and finished the job with under six overs to spare.

For Nepal, spinners Kushal Malla and Sandeep Lamichhane restricted UAE to 134 for 9. UAE's Vriitya Aravind hit a half-century to help UAE in the first inning. However, in the run chase, Nepal opener Aasif Sheikh smashed an unbeaten 64 runs to seal victory against UAE.

18 teams have finalised their spots at the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup which will held in the West Indies and the US. The final two spots will be decided at the Africa qualifier, which will conclude at the end of the month.

West Indies and the USA have automatically confirmed their spot in the tournament since they are hosting the tournament. Other than that, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Netherlands, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka qualified by being the top eight teams in the 2022 edition of the competition.



Afghanistan and Bangladesh were the two next highest-ranked teams in the upcoming tournament and sealed their spots. Ireland and Scotland also qualified from the Europe region. Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea made it from the East Asia-Pacific region and Canada from the Americas region.

