Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple To Give Shivling To Its Replica Being Built In General Rawat's Village In Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Nepal’s Pashupatinath temple has decided to gift a Shivling made from shaligram stone to a replica of the famous temple being built at former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat’s ancestral village in Uttarakhand.

Nivrutti Yadav, the head of a Maharashtra-based NGO that has adopted General Rawat’s ancestral village of Sain, said the temple in Kathmandu has also decided to gift an idol of Nandi, a temple bell and a trishul to the replica of the Pashupatinath temple in Uttarakhand.

The temple dedicated to Pashupatinath will be constructed in Sain village at the behest of Harivansh Rai Bachchan Prabodhan Pratishthan, an NGO based in Maharashtra’s Latur.

Yadav told PTI that he met the Pashupatinath temple authorities during a visit to Kathmandu earlier this week.

Yadav also called on Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and apprised him of the development work in Sain.

The temple at Sain will be a smaller replica of the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, which is visited by Shiva devotees from all over the world.

Nepal’s Pashupatinath Temple Trust has given its consent for building the temple in Sain.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the temple was held in Sain in May. —PTI