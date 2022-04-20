Nepal''s COVID-19 cases reach 16,168

Kathmandu: Nepal on Tuesday reported 204 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 16,168, according to the Ministry of Health and Population which said the country has achieved 46.4 per cent recovery rate.

On Tuesday, 686 people were discharged from the hospitals, the ministry said.

Till now, 35 people have died due to the coronavirus in Nepal, which is among the lowest as compared to other countries.

A total of 261,861 PCR tests have been conducted across the country to detect the infection.

—PTI



