NEP 2020 Working In Direction Of Giving Holistic Education To Promote Skill: Assam Guv

Guwahati (Assam): Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that education is the crucial driver of socio-economic development and the creation of sustainable livelihood and happiness.

Attending the 10th Convocation of Assam Downtown University at the Guwahati campus on Saturday, the Governor said that institutions of higher education should take the lead in being the prime mover in enabling education to bring about socio-economic development along with livelihood and happiness.

The Governor said today is a memorable day in the life of every student when one can see one's hard work bearing fruits. "This is the day when you get the license to enter into the world of endless opportunities. It is the day of taking new resolutions for bringing about positive and tangible changes in society".

The Governor said that the present-day education system in the country is on the springboard of giving quality education based on Indian values, ethics and knowledge. "The National Education Policy 2020 is working in the direction of giving holistic education to promote skill and other important faculties of life".

The Governor said that the aim of the policy is to establish universal high-quality education along with fundamental responsibilities, constitutional values ??and a deep connection with the intrinsic values of the country.

Governor Kataria further said that the education policy is working as a catalyst to develop world-class competence in areas such as Artificial Intelligence and data science.

He lauded Assam downtown University for its efforts in introducing a curriculum to promote knowledge in these areas.

Hailing the university for taking a comprehensive multidisciplinary approach towards education, research, technology, innovation, knowledge dissemination and community uplift, the Governor said that it is playing a vital role in nurturing fresh ideas among the new generation.

“I hope this approach of the university will fulfil its social mission of sustaining and keeping intact the rich tradition and cultural heritage of the North East region of the country," the Governor added.

He also said that the university is developing into a contemporary education hub, offering a wide variety of subjects and study opportunities to students from neighbouring countries as well. "India is moving forward during the ongoing Amrit-Kaal with the vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Today's young students will build a developed India through the accomplishment of their resolutions. They will fulfil the dreams of making India a prosperous nation again".

While congratulating the graduating students and extending his gratitude to the proud parents the Governor appreciated the University's contribution to churning out intellectual minds and creating the much-needed quality in human resources in various fields.

He told the students that the titles and awards that they received would get them jobs. At the same time, the qualities that they received in the university would take them very far in bringing about fundamental changes in the society, he said.

The Governor during his address to the students also announced that the Gold medal awarded to the best graduate will henceforth be given by the Raj Bhavan Secretariat to public as well as private universities.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration) and Chief of Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police, has successfully obtained his Ph.D. from Assam Down Town University for his research titled "A Study on Challenges and Practices for Achieving Work-Life Balance in Police Profession with Special Reference to Guwahati Police Commissionerate."

The senior police officer officially received the degree from Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the convocation ceremony of Assam Down Town University held on Saturday. The Chancellor of the University, N N Dutta, Vice-Chancellor, NC Talukdar, other dignitaries, faculty members, students and their parents were present at the convocation function. — ANI



