NEP 2020 Should First Be Well Understood By The Stakeholders Through Effective Communication: Anusuiya Uikey

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University Chandigarh organised a webinar on 'National Education Policy 2020: Roadmap for Implementation" which was addressed by Miss Anusuiya Uikey, Hon'ble Governor of Chhattisgarh . She appreciated the efforts of Panjab University for organizing a series of webinars for the successful implementation of National Education Policy 2020. "However, while the nationwide excitement about NEP continues, it is time for us to understand what factors shape and impact its implementation across the country. There are unmistakably many good ingredients in this NEP: the problem and goals are well-elucidated, it is evidence-based and is backed by the stakeholders, with wide-ranging support. The focus on mother language is the top feature of this policy, by this way we can bring pride amongst tribal youth for their mother language otherwise these native languages will perish very soon" said Ms. Uikey.

She said that the conceptualization of this educational policy is based on the concept of basic education of Mahatma Gandhi. This education policy will build a strong foundation for India to get ready for the highly competitive 21st century. She said that this is the only policy that will pave the path for making India 'Atma nirbhar Bharat' as it is focused on providing quality education and skills.

"First hindrance in implementation of any policy is the lack of communication with the stakeholders. Any policy should first be well understood by the stakeholders through effective communication. Fortunately, to the credit of the ministry of education that there were large-scale consultations with the stakeholders on the draft NEP well before it was announced" she said while appreciating the salient features of NEP. Concept of establishing a National Research Foundation; spending 6% of GDP and multiple entry & exits are the other feathers in the cap of NEP 2020.

This continuity, built into the new NEP, is certainly a great advantage for its successful execution. Next, setting the right priorities is another important step of successful implementation of any policy. There are two key players in the implementation of NEP - the Ministry of Education at the Centre and the stakeholders, which includes state governments, schools and academic institutions. Thus the onus also lies on these all stakeholders. "There has to be emphasis on development of local literature in the modern education system. Developing good and quality content is the need of the hour and this is the key for the implementation of this policy." Added Governor, while talking about implementation of NEP Governor said that since the NEP is long-term in nature, we need to build support mechanisms as the first priority. The idea of support mechanism is already built into NEP through the establishment of Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) with its four verticals with distinct functions for regulation, accreditation, funding, and academic standard-setting. Governor was of the opinion that in this pattern we must have a commission, which must have representation from all stakeholders.

Earlier, Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, in his address presented a brief of the various activities of Panjab University in Academics and Sports. He urged all to join hands in taking forward this Education Policy in taking to Global heights.He informed that since 4th April 2020 till date Panjab University has organized around 370 webinars/ workshops at online platforms. At this occasion Prof. V.R. Sinha presented the introductory note of the webinar and introduced the guest. In the end Prof. Harish presented a formal vote of thanks.