Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): A woman in Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death by her neighbours following a dispute between children in Moradabad''s Jayantipur area.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Deepak Bhukar said that there was a clash between two groups of neighbours on Tuesday after their children got into a scuffle.

The woman was beaten to death during the fallout. Her body has been sent for post-mortem and the action will be taken on the basis of the report," he added.

--IANS