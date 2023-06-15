Neighbour kills elderly woman in Lucknow, buries body in courtyard

Lucknow: A neighbour in Lucknow murdered an elderly woman and burried her body in his backyard.

The woman's family members reported her missing to the police on Monday.

Qasim Abidi, DCP of the North Zone, said the woman's family members suspected their neighbour Mohammed Qasim, who was interrogated by police in connection with the disappearance.

Police sources said the suspect initially cooked up stories, but later confessed that he had killed the woman.

"The police found footage in which the woman was seen going towards the house of the suspect," the DCP added.

The woman's head was injured, as discovered in an autopsy when her body was excavated from the suspect's home.

The suspect referred to the decedent as "sister" before she passed away.

The suspect has been apprehended, but the reasons for the crime are yet unknown.—Inputs from Agencies