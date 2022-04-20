Neighbour Held For Murder Of Minor Boy In UP

Saharanpur: One person was arrested in connection with kidnapping and murder of eight-year-old boy in the Gagalheri police station area here, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Prabhu on Friday here said that Sahil, son of Shahid, who is resident of Berijama village, was abducted on March 20.

Shahid's neighbour Ehsaan lured the minor on the pretext of getting him a kite. The accused demanded a sum of Rs 4 lakh as ransom, police said. Ehsaan was taken into custody through surveillance and he confessed of the crime. He also disclosed the location of the dead body--near a railway track passing close to the Badauli village.

The accused said that he had thrown the child in front of a moving train.

Ehsaan has been sent to jail under the provisions of kidnapping, murder and other sections, police added. UNI