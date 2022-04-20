Nehha Pendse on replacing Saumya Tandon in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!'

Mumbai: Actress Nehha Pendse has urged fans not to compare her with Saumya Tandon, whom she replaces as Anita Bhabhi in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, saying she should be given time to get into the skin of the character.

"I would like to request the audience that they should not draw comparisons between Saumya and me. They should give me the opportunity and time with open hearts to get into the character. We are trying to make a seamless transition in the show, so we expect audience cooperation. I would urge them to be kind towards us," Nehha told IANS, when we caught up with her on the set of the show.

The cast and crew of the show welcomed Nehha in the show a few days ago with a two-tier cake. She has stepped to replace Saumya as Anita Bhabhi, after the latter quit the show a few months back. Nehha, who has won fans as Sanjana Hiteshi in another SAB TV show, May I Come In Madam, was picked by the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

Recalling how the offer came her way, Nehha said: "When Saumya told her (producer) Binaifer (Kohli) that she would not able to do the show due to personal reasons, Binaifer casually asked me about the show last year around August or September. After that, the news got published somewhere that I have been roped in to play Anita Bhabhi! People started sending congratulatory messages though I denied the news because I hadn't been officially approached back then."

"At that time, I didn't receive any flak and people didn't tell me they couldn't imagine me as Anita Bhabhi. I feel that motivated me to take up the role. After a few days, Binaifer officially approached me and I told her I would do my best. It's a good show and the entire cast and crew is good. We did a test and I landed up getting the role," Nehha said.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, co-starring Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud and Shubhangi Atre, airs on &TV.

