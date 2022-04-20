Neha Kakkar, Salim Merchant, Armaan Malik gear up for 'sofa' gig

Mumbai: Music artistes like Neha Kakkar, Salim Merchant and Armaan Malik have come together so that their fans can enjoy live music while seated on their sofas.

It''s been days since the nationwide lockdown was announced. To make things entertaining, TikTok as part of its #GharBaithoIndia campaign, has started TikTok Sofa Concert.

Neha will be performing her latest hits like "Yaad piya ki aane lagi" and "Garmi".

"At a time like this, as much as staying home is important, so is maintaining positivity and keeping ourselves engaged. As an artiste, I am using this time to interact with my fans through TikTok and its live concert to keep them entertained. Being calm right now is the key," said Neha.

Armaan will be performing his new single "Control" live for the first time along with his other popular songs such as "Main hoon hero tera" and "Bol do na zara".

"Today, when social distancing is the need of the hour, music is the one thing I find my solace in. I personally believe that one can do a lot of creative things while staying at home, and I am spending my time creating new music every day. With TikTok''s live music sessions, I am looking forward to having fun and more importantly spreading love and comfort through my music," said Armaan.

Singers like Shirley Setia, Arjun Kanungo, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Darshan Raval will also entertain the TikTok community.

"It is important for us to stay at home, take precautions and follow social distancing. I am doing my bit by staying indoors and a platform like TikTok is helping us all in staying positive, connected and entertained via their initiatives," said Arjun.

--IANS