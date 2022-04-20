Neha Dhupia's Birthday Wish For Husband Angad Bedi Is Too Cute!

New Delhi: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi make for a beautiful couple. They never shy to express their love for each other on social media. Today is Angad Bedi's birthday and wifey Neha Dhupia has special birthday wishes for her husband.

Sharing a beautiful photo of both of them, she wrote,"Officially renaming today as #AngadBedi day...#happybirthday my love"

The two got married in 2018 which came as a big surprise for their fans. Their wedding was a very low key affair with only family and closed ones. Her fans had no idea of her affair with Angad. Today the couple is blessed with a cute daughter named Mehr.

Their affair might have been secretive, but post their wedding the couple has always been super expressive. Their social media posts boasts of their love and admiration for each other.

On the work front, Neha was busy with her TV reality show Roadies Revolution which got its winner recently Hamid Barkzi. Her own podcast titled 'No Filter Neha' is a big hit amongst the listeners.

Her short film 'Step Out' was recently released on Disney+Hotstar. She not only acted in the film but has also produced the film under her banner. Big Girl Productions. While, Angad was last seen in Alt Balaji's 'Mum Bhai' where he played the role of Bhaskar Shetty, a top encounter specialist.

We wish Angad a very happy birthday!