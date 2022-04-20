Neetu Chandra Completes 30 Shows Of Play 'Umrao Jaan'

Mumbai: After evergreen beauty Rekha and former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Neetu Chandra is another actress who has portrayed Umrao Jaan in her own distinct style in a play. She has completed 30 shows of the stage production. At the inaugural event of Puncham Bazaar, an exhibit here, Neetu said: "I have been busy with my play 'Umrao Jaan', and I've completed 30 shows of the play." Neetu had to polish her Kathak skills and Urdu diction to portray the character convincingly. She also focussed on improving her moves to create the desired impact. The play has been directed by Hidayat Sami and its music is composed by Rekha Bhardwaj.