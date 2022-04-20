Neetu Agarwal wanted in red sanders case

Kurnool (Hyderabad): Budding Telugu actress Neetu Agarwal, who has worked in the movie "Prema Prayanam", has been booked in the red sanders case after police found out that money was transferred from her bank account to a red sanders smuggler. After nabbing Neetu's live-in boyfriend Mastan Vali last week, Kurnool police are on the lookout for her. According to Kurnool superintendent of police A. Ravi Krishna, a case against Neetu was registered on Thursday in Rudravaram police station here. "We have registered a case against Neetu. Our investigation revealed that she had transferred substantial amount from her bank account to a smuggler," a police official told IANS. A police team led by inspector Srinivasalu visited Hyderabad on Thursday to arrest Neetu, but found her house locked. IANS