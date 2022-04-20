Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya welcome first child

Mumbai: Singer Neeti Mohan and her husband, actor Nihaar Pandya, have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.

The couple welcomed the baby on Wednesday.



"Our family, @nihaarpandya and me are ecstatic to have welcomed our baby boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in," Mohan shared on Instagram on Thursday.

"We are overjoyed and thank every one for the love and wishes (sic)," the 41-year-old singer wrote alongside a photo with Pandya.

Mohan, best known for songs like "Ishq Wala Love" from "Student of the Year" and "Jiya Re" from "Jab Tak Hai Jaan", had announced the pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary, earlier this year.

Pandya, 37, also took to Instagram and said that both the mother and child were healthy.

"My beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more love into my life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our new born are both healthy and fine (sic)," the "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" actor wrote.

"With folded hands, the Mohans and the Pandyas sincerely thank God, the doctors, family, friends and all well wishers (who) are very kind for showering immense care, love and support on us always," he added.

Several personalities, including singers Shreya Ghoshal, Harshdeep Kaur, Jonita Gandhi, music composer Vishal Dadlani, and actor Gauahar Khan, congratulated the couple.

Mohan and Pandya tied the knot in February 2019.

—IANS