NEET-UG to be held in Manipur on any date between June 3-5, CUET-UG from June 5-8

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Friday that the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which had been postponed in Manipur due to the law and order situation, will now be administered on any date between June 3 and June 5.

According to the NTA, the state will administer the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) for undergraduate admissions on June 5–8 and the CUET-PG for graduate applications on June 5–17.

"The NTA has carefully reviewed the law and order situation in consultation with the state administration of Manipur and the state government has decided to offer exam centres to the candidates for NEET-UG, CUET-UG, and CUET-PG," said Sadhana Parashar, senior director of NTA.—Inputs from Agencies