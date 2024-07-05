NEET PG exams to be conducted on August 11 in two shifts

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the rescheduled dates for the NEET PG 2024 exam, which was postponed due to precautionary measures.

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday announced fresh dates for the NEET PG exam which was set to be held on June 22 but was postponed as a "precautionary measure" just 12 hours before the examination.

According to the announcement, the NEET PG exam will now be conducted in two shifts on August 11.

"In continuation of the NBEMS notice dated June 22, 2024, the conduct of the NEET-PG 2024 examination has been rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2024 will now be on August 11, 2024, in two shifts," said the notice.

The cut-off date for purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 exam held for admission to postgraduate medical programmes in government or private medical colleges remains August 15, 2024.

The government had postponed the NEET-PG 2024 examinations following controversy regarding alleged exam "irregularities" in the NEET-UG exam held on May 5.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the NEET-UG examination, is facing criticism over alleged irregularities. This prompted a series of protests across the country, with demonstrators and political parties demanding to disband the NTA.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on July 8 a batch of pleas alleging paper leaks and irregularities in the NEET-UG exam.

—ANI