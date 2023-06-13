NEET 2023: Two students share top rank; highest number of qualifying candidates from UP

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated on Tuesday that Prabanjan J of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh have achieved the highest possible scores in this year's NEET-UG medical entrance exam.

Out of a total of 20.38 million applicants, 11.45 million have made the cut. The state with the most qualified applicants is Uttar Pradesh, with 1.39 million. This is followed by Maharashtra with 1.31 million and Rajasthan with more than 1 million.

In terms of population, Rajasthan is among the top ten most populous states in India alongside Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.—Inputs from Agencies