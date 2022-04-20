Neerja Bhanot biopic: Music composer Shekhar Ravjiani to romance Sonam Kapoor?

New Delhi: Bollywood stylista Sonam Kapoor might be seen having a gala time at the on going 68th Cannes Film Festival right now, but the talented actress will soon be back and resume the shooting on Neerja Bhanot biopic, once she takes the return flight from the French Riviera. However, what's interesting about this project is that music composer cum singer Shekhar Ravjiani of Vishal and Shekhar fame has been roped in to play the lead opposite Sonam, reportedly. According to a leading daily, Shekhar might be seen romancing the actress, who is playing the slain air hostess who died while saving the passengers on board Pan Am 73 flight (Bombay-Karachi-Frankfurt-New York). Lesser known facts about Sonam Kapoor's next 'Neerja Bhanot' Neerja was killed in the shootout following the hijack at Karachi International Airport on September 5, 1986. The Libyan terrorists had entered the aircraft posing as Pakistani police personnel, carrying arms and hand grenades. The hijack, which lasted some 17 hours, had left 20 people dead and 150 others injured. There were around 200 Indian passengers on the flight, of whom 13 died while over 100 were injured. Posthumously, she became the youngest recipient of India's highest civilian award for bravery, the Ashok Chakra.