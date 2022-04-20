Neeraj Shekhar Given Primary Membership Of BJP

Lucknow: Former Samajwadi Party leader and ex-Rajya Sabha member Neeraj Shekhar was on Saturday given the primary membership of the BJP here by Uttar Pradesh party president Swantra Deo Singh.

In the presence of senior BJP leaders, including national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, Shekhar, along with hundred of his supporters formally joined the BJP after they were registered in the membership list.

Son of former prime minister Chandrashekhar, Neeraj said that he resigned from the Rajya Sabha and decided to join the BJP due to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the support they got in the Lok Sabha.

"How can anyone now reject BJP when everyone in the country are supporting them," he said while admitting that earlier he was opposed to the ideology of the BJP. Neeraj also disclosed that the PM himself had asked him to work with him for the country. "I have no such ambitions in the BJP and want to work as a normal worker. But the love that I have received in just eight days of my joining, has given me respect and honour that none other had given me in the past," he stated. BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, while welcoming Shekhar in the party, said that it was the second joining of the leader in the party after the first one in Delhi on July 16. "Neeraj has set up a new ethics by resigning from the Rajya Sabha before joining the BJP," he said.

UP BJP president Swantra Deo Singh, while handing over the membership card to Neeraj Shekhar, said former PM Chandrashekhar was a leader without any comparison and his son joining the party will certainly boost the cadre.

Fifty-year-old Shekhar quit the Rajya Sabha membership on July 15, a year before his term was to end. He had been a member of the Upper House since 2014 and was due to retire on November 25, 2020.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Shekhar wanted a SP ticket for his wife Sushma from Ballia which was refused by Akhilesh Yadav and was instead given to one Sanatan Pandey which irked the RS member which led to his leaving the party.

He had contested and won from his father's traditional Ballia constituency as a Samajwadi Party candidate in the 2007 bypolls after the former prime minister's death. In 2009, he was re-elected from the constituency. After his defeat in 2014, the Samajwadi Party nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. UNI