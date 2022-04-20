Neeraj Pandey announces 'Special Ops Universe'

Mumbai: Director Neeraj Pandey on Friday announced that he is creating Special Ops Universe, which will be a multi-series. Actor Kay Kay Menon will return as agent Himmat Singh in Special Ops 1.5.

"'Special Ops' was conceptualised as a universe which will go beyond the regular narratives of linear seasons and conventional storytelling; and the ensemble of cast and characters does lend itself extremely well. The response by the audiences demanded that we embark on the journey," said Pandey.

Special Ops Universe is created and conceptualised by Pandey and Friday Storytellers.

"We are starting off with a unique 'Special Ops 1.5', which is neither a prequel nor a sequel and with this the audience will be witnessing the backstory of the main protagonist Himmat Singh. The series will start with Himmat Singh being assigned to another case, but the deflection point is the same parliament attack that started the series of events. It will be narrated across 3 episodes approximately an hour long each," he added.

"Special Ops season 1.5: The Himmat Story" goes back in time to 2001 and explores the formative years of Himmat Singh as an agent and how he uses his wits and intelligence for a different operation.

Kay Kay shared: "If you thought that you had seen the best of Himmat Singh, you need to wait for 'Special Ops 1.5' - it is a terrific redemption story! While it's not a prequel to 'Special Ops' (2020 digital show), there is some interesting history about the character that will unfold. As an actor, I strive to do different things and being part of a new universe is very exciting."

The show is slated to launch later this year on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

This series will be shot across multiple international locations and promises to scale up the action and drama.

