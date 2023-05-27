Neera Tanden says she'll focus on immigration before becoming White House Domestic Policy Advisor

Washington: Neera Tanden, an Indian-American public policy specialist, has been appointed as the White House Domestic Policy Advisor, and she has stated that her experience as the daughter of immigrants is similar to that of many immigrants in the US.

On Saturday, 52-year-old Tanden succeeded Susan Rice, the former US National Security Advisor, as the White House Domestic Policy Advisor, widely regarded as one of the most influential roles in the administration.

Currently I serve as Staff Secretary, however as of tomorrow I will...I'm looking forward to taking on the role of Domestic Policy Council Advisor with great enthusiasm. Tanden told on Friday, "As the kid of immigrants, my story is similar to that of many Americans.—Inputs from Agencies