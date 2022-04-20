Need To Understand Nature Before Agriculture Change: Padmashri Tyagi

Pantnagar: The chief guest of the convocation ceremony, renowned farmer and Padmashree awardee for organic farming Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, said that the country is gaining momentum and everyone needs to walk together. Before the change in agriculture, there is a need to understand the natural system in general and research should be done on it. Tyagi assured to work with the university lifelong in the interest of the farmers and nation. He said that the university has given him a more of a responsibility and less of honour.

Bharat Bhushan said that after independence, there was a self-reliance of food production in the country, but in a competition to increase productivity, soil and human health, environment, product quality, all were left behind. He said in an agricultural country, people are leaving the villages and moving towards the cities, which is something that cannot be handled by cities. We dreamt of Gram Swaraj has dreamed of our country but now even students of agricultural science do not want to work in the field of agriculture. Tyagi said that in the present situation, it is necessary to make agriculture based on natural research. He said that twenty-one crops can grow in one farm in one year and the farmer's income can grow 4-5 times but the insistence for cultivating the produce of the mountain in the plains and vice versa has ruined the two regions.

He suggested to the Agriculture Universities of the nation that there should emphasis should be on maximum prosperity and not maximum productivity. The nature of agricultural research should be philosophical, logical and practical in line with natural order. He emphasized the need to create self-supporting models totality keeping in mind small and marginal farmers in the country. He said that the word resolution is prosperity but we are the victims of profit. We need to do something which would send positive message throughout the world.