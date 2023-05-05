Need to take disengagement process forward: Jaishankar on eastern Ladakh border row

Benaulm: On Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking a day after meeting with his Chinese colleague Qin Gang, stated that the situation along the border in eastern Ladakh is "abnormal" and that peace and tranquilly in border areas cannot be normal if tensions rise.

As Jaishankar pointed out, we must move the disengagement process along.

This year marked the fourth year of a standoff between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.—Inputs from Agencies