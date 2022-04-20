Need To Reorient Educational Syllabus, Says Vice-President

New Delhi: Educational institutions need to reorient syllabus and teaching methodologies to make students meet industry requirements, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said here on Saturday. Institutions must lay greater emphasis on skill development and establish industry linkages to give students first hand experience of working in an enterprise and cultivate spirit of entrepreneurship, he said.

The Vice President was addressing students at the 21st convocation of Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College here. "There is an urgent need to reorient syllabus and teaching methodologies in our institutions to train students on par with industry requirements," he said.

Tailor-made and need based programmes must be initiated for specific groups in language and communication skills, life and positive thinking skills besides personality development and management skills, he said. Every college must pay greater attention to skill development and students coming out of educational institutions must acquire employable or entrepreneurial skills to face the competitive world in this 21st century, he said.

He pointed out that as the country marches ahead to become a USD 5 trillion economy, entrepreneurial youths would have a major role to play in achieving that goal. "Eradicating poverty, ensuring inclusive growth, making agriculture more reliable, bridging the urban-rural divide, making effective use of programmes like Make in India, Digital India will help in building a prosperous new India," he added. Later, the vice-president laid the foundation stone for the new campus of the college.PTI VIJ BN BN.