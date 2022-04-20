Need to realise its sense of service to understand RSS: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Friday that to understand the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), one has to understand its sense of service.

The RSS is an organisation that works without any government support, he said at the launch of the book 'Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh – Swarnim Bharat Ke Disha Sutra' written by Sunil Ambekar, All India Co-Promotion Head of the RSS.

"'Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh – Swarnim Bharat Ke Disha Sutra' is not just a book. This is a vision," he said, adding that the service of the Sangh draws people towards it.

"The RSS has been making its presence felt like a drop of sugar in a solution. Everyone realises this like sugar. This is also given in this book. If you want to understand the Sangh, then you have to understand its service," he said.

He said that in the lockdown, the Sangh registered its presence and was the first organisation that went door to door to help people. The state governments may have neglected people but the RSS did not ignore anyone.

The Chief Minister said that if no one is going to speak against you, then you did not do a good job. This is what the Sangh has done. The Sangh has always acted in service. If a volunteer lives here, and goes to serve in the southern states of India, then only a Sangh volunteer can do it.





RSS Joint General Secratary Dattatreya Hosabale said on the occasion that there was too much misinformation about the Sangh. The number of people who spoke without knowing about it was high. The Sangh started as an organisation but Hedgewar ji has already said that this is not a new job. Sangh is a life vision, it is an experience.



He said that it is not an organisation in a society. It is the organisation of a society. It makes everyone organised. We live in society and keep everyone organised.

—IANS



