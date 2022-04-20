Need to ramp up testing and treatment: Priyanka to Yogi

New Delhi/Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to emphasize upon the need to test and treat more people and has said that the population of the state is around 23 crore but only 7000 tests have been done.

Priyanka Gandhi demanded that the UP government should distribute masks as it has been made mandatory. She also demanded to distribute more sanitizers.

She said, "In Bhilwara, 24 lakh people were screened in 9 days and now the infected persons have been identified. Comparatively in UP, the rate of testing is less and testing can be Ramban (Panacea) against the disease."

"Mild to moderate high risk cases" should be treated at war footing which will create less pressure on ICU and in isolation wards, and quarantine wards should have humane approach, suggested Priyanka Gandhi.

There are reports of mismanagement and pathetic condition of the quarantine centres and this should be done properly and the government should create awareness and confidence so that people should come out on their own.

She suggested that NGOs, social activists and political workers'' help can be taken and the Congress workers are ready for any help.

"This is a time when political ideology should be kept aside and everyone should be helped and there should be fearless atmosphere to contain this disease," Priyanka said.

She also said that the needs of the family members of those who are quarantined should be taken care of. There is also a need to create an atmosphere in which people come out on their own and report cases, she added. `

Quoting nobel laureate Amartya Sen, Priyanka Gandhi said that with helpful administration, correct information and people''s participation, one can fight this pandemic.

