Need to bring out correct narrative about Indology: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: (PTI) Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday rued that Indology was not as much taught in India as in foreign universities and that there was a need to bring in a proper narrative about the study of Indian history.





He said Indology was being taught in 62 universities across the world, but not as much in India.





Institutions like Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) can work in this direction, he said.





"The narrative of Indology is being changed by people abroad... We have to do bring in a proper narrative of Indology," Javadekar said.





He said there was a need to stress that India has been a nation of scientists which wants to move ahead on the basis of progress in science.





Javadekar said more people should be made aware of the glorious contributions of Abhinavagupta, a 10th-century philosopher. "If much is not known about the contribution of such scholars we will bring it in the textbooks, he added.





He stressed that only those countries where knowledge is given prominence and universities were given importance can achieve sustainable progress.





PTI