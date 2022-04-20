Need improvement in tackling, circle penetration: Harmanpreet

Bengaluru: Star defender Harmanpreet Singh has said India''s preparations are in full swing and their focus is currently on the first match they play on July 25 against New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old said that the Indian team is focussing on improving in certain areas during their training sessions.

"We started this camp with a focus on certain areas that needed improvement, especially converting our attack from the 25-yard line to successful circle penetrations," said Harmanpreet.

"Tackling is also another area that needs improvement. We have a good support system around us here at the Sports Authority of India campus and our focus is currently on the first match we will play on 25th July at the Tokyo Olympics against New Zealand," he added.

Harmanpreet said that the side has two sessions, namely red and green. The team focuses on high-intensity practice in one session and the other session is focused on skill improvement.

"We have red sessions and green sessions. The red sessions are mostly high in intensity and we play matches among ourselves. The sessions are usually in the afternoon at 12 p.m., which is planned in order to get used to the hot and humid conditions that await us in Tokyo. We focus on our skill improvement during the green sessions," said the 24-year-old.

When asked about the precautions being taken against coronavirus, Harmanpreet said that the Indian team is taking the necessary measures to continue practising in a safe environment.

"We have all been asked to take certain basic precautions like washing our hands regularly and our temperature is checked regularly. We have been asked to avoid going out of the campus," he said.

"We would usually step out on weekends for coffee or dinner but from this weekend onwards, we won''t be going out anywhere. Also, no outsider is allowed inside the Sports Authority of India campus and SAI staffers are also checked if they have fever or cold, before they enter the gate," Harmanpreet added.

