Need continuity to make India developed nation: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Saturday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur commended voters for backing a determined leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has brought about unprecedented change in the life of the ordinary man during the past nine years.

Speaking at a national gathering commemorating the BJP-led NDA government's first decade in office, Modi boasted that India had gone from a chaotic, corrupt economy to one of the world's top five.

Today, India is viewed as a beacon of hope by people all over the globe. We need consistency and reliability from you if we're going to keep this hope alive, therefore what you're doing is crucial. During the valedictory session, Thakur said, "I am sure you will play your role to make India a developed nation."—Inputs from Agencies