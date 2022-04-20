Nearly Rs 2 Cr Spent On Assembly Sessions In Gairsain

Dehradun: Successive governments in Uttarakhand have spent nearly Rs two crore over convening four brief assembly sessions in Gairsain lasting only nine days altogether, an RTI query has revealed.

Since 2014, four assembly sessions have so far been held in the small hill town in Chamoli district lasting nine days altogether at a total expense of approximately Rs 1.95 crore, an official reply to an RTI query revealed today. A three-day session in June 2014 was held at a cost of Rs 57,09,126 followed by a two-day session at a cost of Rs 2,77,817, the information provided in response to the RTI query by a Haldwani-resident said. Another two-day session of the state assembly was held in Gairsain in November 2016 at a cost of Rs 36,29,870. The last one held was under the current BJP government which spent a whopping Rs 98,69,395 over a two-day session in December last year.While the first three assembly sessions were held during Harish Rawats tenure as the chief minister, the last one was held under BJP leader and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Another session is scheduled to be held in Gairsain from March 20. PTI