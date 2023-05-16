Nearly 90% Of Uniform Civil Code Draft Completed: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Udham Singh Nagar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that most part of the preparation of the draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is completed and the government-constituted committee will submit its proposals by June 30.

The implementation of a Uniform Civil Code was one of the prime promises made by the BJP during the last assembly elections in the hill state. And days after coming to power Dhami formed the five-member committee for UCC.

Talking to reporters at Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami said the panel headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has completed 90 per cent of the work related to the drafting of the UCC.

"The committee we constituted to draft the Uniform Civil Code has completed almost 90 per cent of the work. They will prepare the draft by June 30. We will move towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code. It is our expectation from other states of the country that all states move towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code."

Opposing the move, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA and party General Secretary Rafiqul Islam on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) knows it cannot implement the Unifrom Civil Code (UCC) in the country and is talking about it only for vote bank politics.

"BJP can't implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country and BJP also knows it very well. But they (BJP) are talking about it only for vote bank politics," Rafiqul Islam said.

"They (BJP) can't implement it in Goa, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Chennai, Bengaluru. BJP also knows it very well, so they are talking about the state, they don't talk about Delhi. Before the election in Gujarat, they said that they will bring UCC and said the same in Uttarakhand also and they took resolution and passed a bill. But why they haven't implemented it in Uttarakhand? A similar thing happened in Uttar Pradesh also and they are not able to bring the UCC," Rafiqul Islam said. —ANI