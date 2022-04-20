    Menu
    Nearly 58 Lakh vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours

    April20/ 2022


    India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crossed landmark of 49 Cr

    Recovery Rate currently at 97.36%

    44,643 Daily New Cases reported in last 24 hours

    India's Active Caseload (4,14,159) presently constitutes 1.30% of total cases

    Daily Positivity Rate (2.72%) less than 5% for two months

    New Delhi (The Hawk): India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 49 Cr yesterday. Cumulatively, 49,53,27,595 vaccine doses have been administered through 57,64,712 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 57,97,808 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

    These include:

    HCWs

    1st Dose

    1,03,24,101

    2nd Dose

    79,35,738

    FLWs

    1st Dose

    1,80,22,988

    2nd Dose

    1,15,97,454

    Age Group 18-44 years

    1st Dose

    16,97,29,527

    2nd Dose

    1,08,07,866

    Age Group 45-59 years

    1st Dose

    10,99,20,377

    2nd Dose

    4,15,01,902

    Over 60 years

    1st Dose

    7,76,34,057

    2nd Dose

    3,78,53,585

    Total

    49,53,27,595

    The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

    Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,10,15,844 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 41,096 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.36%.

    India has reported 44,643 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

    Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since forty consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

    India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,14,159 and active cases now constitute 1.30% of the country's total Positive Cases.

    With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 16,40,287 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 47.65 crore (47,65,33,650) tests so far.

    While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 2.41% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.72% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 5% for 60 consecutive days now.

