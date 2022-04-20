Nearly 3K Corona Cases Daily Have Come To Stay In U'khand; 93 More Die Today









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On May 26, 2021

U S Nagar Reports Highest Single-Day 815 Fresh Infections

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,21,337 on Wednesday at 6.30 PM as 2,991 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,66,182 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 43,520. The state's toll shot up to 6,113 as 53(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 93 died today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,522. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 4,854. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 82.84%, but it was far far below the pan-India average of 89.66% and 93.2% in UP, its parent State. District U S Nagar reported an unprecentedly high number of 815 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun, Nainital and Haridwar followed with 414, 370 and 283 respectively. That apart, 196 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 194 Pauri Garhwal, 175 Chamoli, 149 Almora, 122 Pithoragarh, 98 Rudraprayag, 79 Uttarkashi, 68 Bageshwar and 28 in Champawat.





