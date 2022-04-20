Nearly 3300 dead so far due to COVID-19: WHO

Geneva: UN agency that deals with public health -- World Health Organisation -- on Friday confirmed that a total of 3282 people have so for lost their lives due to the deadly coronavirus which was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and later spread across the world.

WHO said that it registered 2,241 new confirmed cases as of Thursday, bringing the total count to 95,333, according to the latest official data by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Five countries, territories and areas reported COVID-19 cases for the first time in the past 24 hours.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the importance of implementing a comprehensive approach to mitigate the impact of the virus in a briefing on Wednesday.

In late January, the WHO declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

UNI