Nearly 18 Cr Vaccine Doses Provided To States/UTs Free Of Cost By Govt Of India, So Far

New Delhi (The Hawk): Vaccination forms an integral component of the five point strategy of Government of India of containment and management of the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour). Government of India has been supporting the nationwide vaccination drive by providing COVID Vaccines free of cost to the States and UTs.

Government of India has so far provided nearly 18 crore vaccine doses (17,93,57,860) to States/UTs Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,89,27,797 doses (as per data available at 8 am today). More than 1 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,04,30,063) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces. Furthermore, more than 9 lakh (9,24,910) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.