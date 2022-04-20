Nearly 1.7 Mln citizens tested for COVID-19: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday said that as many as 1.7 million people in the country have been tested for novel coronavirus.

"We've done 1.67 million tests, and we have a great system now," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

He said that the overall situation was getting slightly better. "We see the light at the end of the tunnel. ... Hopefully, in the not-too-distant future we will be proud of the job we all did," Trump noted.

New York, which has been the most impacted state by COVID-19, for the first time in a week reported fewer deaths from previous days, although there were 600 new fatal cases.

"Maybe that's a good sign," Trump commented.

The President once again pointed out towards the two drugs that could be used to treat the coronavirus and which he has ordered from India. He said that US has stockpiled hydroxychloroquine, a medication used to treat malaria, which could help coronavirus patients, as well as an antibiotic called erythromycin, used for bacterial infections.

"If it does work it would be a shame if we didn't do it early … again you have to go through the medical people, get the approval," adding that medical professionals "know the side effects but they also know the potential" of these drugs. "We hope it works," Trump said.

According to Trump, US has ordered 29 million pills of hydroxychloroquine. The US president said there was no time to wait a year and a half or two years to carry out full tests and that it would be better to give a drug already used successfully for other illnesses if it could save the lives of people with coronavirus.

Earlier on Sunday, during the COVID Task Force briefing, Mr Trump had said that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about it and ordered a significant amount of this drug. "In one case, I called Prime Minister Modi of India this morning. They make large amounts of hydroxychloroquine — very large amounts, frankly. And I said — they had a hold, because, you know, they have 1.5. billion people, and they think a lot of it. And I said I'd appreciate it if they would release the amounts that we ordered. And they are giving it serious consideration. But they do make — India makes a lot of it", he said.

The fatalities due to the deadly novel coronavirus have already surpassed the 9000-mark in US on Monday, making it the third largest death toll from the nCoV globally. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the current death toll stands at 9633 till 0700 hrs (IST).

UNI