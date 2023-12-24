Nearly 1 lakh people chant Bhagavad Gita verses in Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade grounds

Gathering for Unity: A Landmark Event Unfolds as Thousands Chant Bhagavad Gita Verses Together, Embracing Tradition and Spiritual Harmony at Brigade Parade Grounds

Kolkata: In a one-of-its-kind gathering at the Brigade Parade Grounds here, nearly 1 lakh people from diverse backgrounds collectively chanted sacred verses from the Bhagavad Gita.

Adorned in traditional attires, people from various age groups and societal status congregated at the iconic venue and recited the verses from the holy book alongside revered sages.



Reflecting on the event, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar remarked, "Bhagavad Gita is the biggest gift of India to the world. Those who are mocking the event don't have any respect towards the Hindu religion and its traditions. Those who are trying to divide the Hindus would fail in their endeavours."



Prominent figures from the Bengal BJP unit and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership were in attendance, actively reciting the verses.

Organisers said approximately 120,000 individuals had registered to participate in the programme.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the 'Lokkhe Konthe Gita Path' event in Kolkata on Sunday, expressing his belief that the recitation of the Bhagavad Gita by a huge gathering from diverse backgrounds will not only enhance social harmony but also infuse energy into the nation's development journey.



Majumdar had announced on Wednesday that Modi will not be attending the programme.

