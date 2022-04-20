NE will be India's growth hub: Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has identified the Northeast region as India's "Growth Hub".

Addressing a gathering in Nagaon district's Batadrava Than, Shah said the Modi government has already started work to make the region as the growth engine of India.



"To take the Northeast development in a mission mode, the Prime Minister had visited the region 35 times in the past five years. The Congress leaders and ministers visited Assam only during the election time," the senior BJP leader said.



"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stewardship, a new era of development has started in Assam and the Northeast region. Entire Northeast region is transforming. Northeast India will emerge as the highest contributor in the GDP of India," said Shah.

Urging the people to reinstall the BJP government for the second time, Shah promised that his party's vision is to make Assam an infiltration free, flood free, corruption free, violence free, agitation free and number one state in India.

"A satellite based survey has been conducted and plans are afoot to permanently resolve the flood problem and to undertake many projects to develop tourism and other infrastructures," he said.

The Batadrava Than in central Assam's Nagaon district is the birthplace of social reformer Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, who was a 15th-16th century Assamese saint, scholar, poet, playwright, social-religious reformer and a figure of importance in Assam's cultural and religious history.

Shah on Thursday launched the work of a state-funded Rs 188-crore project for the beautification of Batadrava Than.

Saying that the Centre and state double engine governments of the BJP have undertaken a large number of steps for the all round development of Assam and protection of Assamese culture and traditions. He said the NDA government has awarded late famous singer and composer Bhupen Hazarika with Bharat Ratna; and the Padma Bhushan award posthumously to former Assam Chief Minister and Congress leader Tarun Gogoi.

"Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh represented Assam, the Congress ruled Assam for 15 years (2001-2016) but did nothing for the betterment of Assam and its people.

"The BJP-led NDA government has constructed over 20,000 km road, bridges, airports, railway projects, approved a lot of gas and oil based projects, mega health institutions including AIIMS and many educational institutions," he pointed out.

The Home Minister said that the BJP government in Assam, to protect and promote the traditions and culture of Assam had provided Rs 2.5 lakh each to 8,000 "Namghars" (traditional Vaishnavite monasteries of Assam) under the Assam 'Darshan' programme.

"Namghars", literally meaning Prayer House, introduced by Srimanta Sankardeva, are places for congregational worship associated with the entire Assamese community and the Ekasarana sect of Hinduism, in particular, which is native to Assam.

—IANS