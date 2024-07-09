NDRF Teams Monitor Flood-Like Situation In Champawat

Champawat: NDRF teams monitored the flood-like situation in Devipura village of Tanakpur, Champawat, in Uttarakhand on Monday.

Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat also visited the area to monitor the ongoing situation there.

Deepak Rawat said, "Kumaon has received heavy rainfall in the past 4 days. The water level started rising since last evening. Warning announcements were made too. It rained very heavily this morning. In Banbasa, it received 430 mm rainfall in last 24 hours. It was reviewed at the CM-level this morning. A rescue operation was carried out this morning. Around 400 evacuations were done."

Given the serious situation created in Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts due to heavy rains in Kumaon division, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the District Magistrates of both the districts over the phone and took stock of the situation.

The Chief Minister has directed both the District Magistrates to deploy the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the affected areas and carry out relief work expeditiously.

The Meteorological Centre in Uttarakhand has predicted heavy rainfall over several parts of the state until July 10.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in many places, with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas in the Kumaon region.

"Thunderstorms with lightning and intense to very intense spells are likely on July 8-9 in the hills and plains of the state," stated the forecast.

"Heavy rains have also been predicted in the Tehri, Pauri, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital, and Champawat districts for July 10," according to the weather report. Given the heavy rainfall alert, the state government has appealed to all residents to stay in safe areas and remain cautious due to the potential disasters caused by heavy rains. CM Dhami earlier directed Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman and other officers associated with the Disaster Management Department to keep a constant watch on all districts from the State Emergency Operations Centre of Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA). Dhami has instructed all concerned district magistrates to be prompt at every level and take every possible precaution for the safety of lives and property.

He has also ensured the availability of all resources in view of the potential disaster and readiness to deal with every situation. Officers of various departments have been instructed to maintain mutual harmony and be prepared for any scenario.