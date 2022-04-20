NDRF team rushed to Kanpur

New Delhi/Kanpur: A team of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) was rushed to the accident site where the Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed on Wednesday early morning in Uttar Pradesh.

"A team of NDRF has been sent to the accident site in Kanpur's Rura from Varanasi to carry on relief and rescue operations," a senior official of the NDRF told IANS.

At least 43 passengers were injured after 15 coaches of the express train derailed near Rura, 50 kms from Kanpur.

Following the accident, routes of at least 21 trains were diverted, while three trains were cancelled.

--IANS