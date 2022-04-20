NDMA to conduct mock exercises on earthquake preparedness in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will conduct two mock exercises on earthquake preparedness in this week, covering all districts of Uttarakhand.



The exercises, to be conducted in collaboration with the State Government, will assess the readiness of various stakeholder departments in the event of a high-intensity earthquake.

The first exercise, to be organised tomorrow, will cover Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal and Rudraprayag districts. Another such exercise would be conducted on Thursday, covering Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champawat, Almora, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

These exercises will deal with simulated scenarios of earthquakes, wherein the participants will be trained on key aspects of Disaster Management such as the formation of Incident Response Teams and Emergency Operation Centres (EOC), coordination among various participating agencies, evacuation and medical preparedness.

Aimed at enhancing the preparedness and response mechanism of key stakeholders, these exercises will also help to highlight the areas that need improvement.

NDMA expert Major General VK Datta (Retd), who will lead the exercises, said, "Mock exercises help in filling gaps and ensuring better communication, thus improving coordination among the various agencies in real-life situations."





UNI