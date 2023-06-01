NDA Will Form Government Under Leadership Of PM Modi In 2024, Says Rajnath Singh

Azamgarg: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form the government when Lok Sabha elections are held in 2024.

During an interaction with reporters in Uttar Pradesh, the Union Minister said, "National Democratic alliance will form the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when Lok Sabha elections are held in 2024".

He said that a maximum number of jobs were generated during the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The unemployment rate which earlier stood at 6 per cent came down to 4. 6 cent. Facts never lie. Facts always tell the real story," the Union Minister said.

When asked about the Opposition boycotting the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building, Rajnath Singh said, "Every political party should have participated in the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building. It was a proud moment for the entire country".

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Twenty Opposition parties boycotted the opening of the new Parliament building stating that the inauguration of the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution

On Wrestlers' protests and demanding the resignation of ruling BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, Rajnath Singh said, "A solution will come out. The matter is being investigated".

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations and are demanding his arrest. —ANI