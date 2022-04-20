NDA removed terror tag of Azamgarh: Modi

Claiming that NDA government got Azamgarh rid of the terror tag, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that it was the efforts of his strong government that terrorists did not dare to act in any part of the country except for J&K and in some bordering areas.

"Can anyone say why after 2014 not a single terror act was linked with Azamgarh, when before that every terror incident in the country ended up having links with this city," he said.

During NDA government's five-year regime, the country emerged stronger by the day and now even the world fraternity was forced to declare Azhar Masood as a global terrorist.

"Before 2014, there were series of terror attacks in the country but after we came to power it stopped. Who was responsible for these attack, now everyone knows," he said without naming anyone.

Addressing an election meeting here in support of Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, alias Niruha, who is pitted against Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat and supporting the BJP candidate from the adjoining Lalganj seat, the PM claimed that the new India will strike back strongly and if required, attack them inside their houses but will never succumb to any pressure.

'The previous UPA regime of ten years was so weak that they could not dare to take any action against the terror. Besides, some of the partners of the government openly gave patronage to these organsiations," he said while appealing to people against any fractured mandate saying it would again lead to such situation when the government in Delhi would be weak and the country would witness rise in terrorism and other acts.

Attacking Congress, SP-BSP for using caste politics to garner votes before the 2014 elections, Mr Modi said that now caste should be put on the aside and people should choose a government on the basis of development and growth.

"A weak government at the centre would again witness series of scams like done during the UPA regime while a fractured mandate could go for a mid term polls like it was seen 20 years back. You will have to shed all your differences and unite for a strong government at the Centre," he said.

Appreciating actors like Niruha, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari for entering into politics and promising to serve the people, Mr Modi said that during the NDA regime, the internet became so cheap that now people can have entertainment in their hands through Make in India mobile phones." Now Bhojpuri films and songs are easily available in the Youtube and these actors have turned very popular," he said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak along with the candidates were present on the dais.

The PM was slated to address two election meetings-- one at Jaunpur and another in Prayagraj-- before calling off his day on Thursday.