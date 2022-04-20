NDA Leaders Now Talking Of Fractured Verdict In Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh

Azamgarh: Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his fractured mandate remark, saying those talking about getting 300 of the 403 seats are now giving indications of a coalition government.

"Earlier the PM and his party leaders were claiming that they will win 300 seats but till the time elections reached Mau they are talking about coalition government...Modi did not come to Azamgarh as he knew that SP was getting all the 10 seats in the district," the SP leader said.

He was addressing an election rally where he referred to Modi's remark during an election meeting in Mau on Monday that the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party were playing a game to ensure that the state throws up a fractured mandate so that they can have bargaining power.

Also, National Democratic Alliance partner and Union minister Ramdas Athawale of RPI(A) had on Monday stated that "in case the BJP fails to get full majority on its own, the BSP needs to extend unconditional support and also think about taking the deputy chief minister's post."

Terming as wrong the prime minister's comment that power supply in areas where polling has taken place has been cut, Akhilesh said before making any comment on it he should have checked facts with the districts concerned.

"These elections are elections for the future of the state and people's future is also attached with it...I had asked the BJP and the prime minister that in the districts where they are holding programmes they need to tell what all they have done for it...it has been three years and no one has dared to state it," Akhilesh said.

The SP chief also alleged that the Centre was trying to help some selected few by concealing data concerning black money which has come to light following the note ban.

Alleging that the prime minister and the BJP were misleading people on note ban, Akhilesh asked them to decide a place of their choice for a debate on who has benefited from it.

"These people have misled the entire country and ruined the economy...I ask them to give an account of how much black money has been detected but it has not been done and so it means that something is being hidden and that there is an attempt to help some big names," Akhilesh said.

Referring to an advertisement on the 'wild ass sanctuary' in the western state of Gujarat, Akhilesh said, "I had only given information about an advertisement and said it is of no use to UP on which the PM got emotional and some BJP leaders went ahead to spell out the speciality of donkeys...I only said why would I want to know about it."

The SP has worked for the people and on forming government, it will take development works forward, he added.