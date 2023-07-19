    Menu
    India

    NDA constituents repose faith in PM Modi, resolve to contest 2024 LS polls under his leadership

    Nidhi Khurana
    July19/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Tuesday, all 39 parties that make up the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reaffirmed their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and committed to running as one in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    At a meeting called by the BJP, the NDA partners unanimously passed a resolution expressing optimism about the party's chances of winning the upcoming elections and reelecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third consecutive term in office.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modiji presided over today's meeting of the National Democratic Alliance in New Delhi. According to the NDA resolution, "a total of 39 NDA alliance parties participated in it."—Inputs from Agencies

