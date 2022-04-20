ND Tiwari Discharged From Hospital

Lucknow: Former UP Chief Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari, who was undergoing treatment following complaints of an infection, was today discharged from the hospital here.

The 91-year-old leader, who was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) on Tuesday night, was allowed to go home after his health condition was found to be good.

"He has been discharged after it (infection) was brought under control and his health was found to be good," RMLIMS Director Prof Deepak Malviya said. Blood tests were done and he was diagnosed with a problem of chest infection after which he was given antibiotics. He was kept under observation for two days, Malviya said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had called on Tewari at the hospital and enquired about his well being. PTI